Clinton County Sheriff’s Office details procedures and protocol

The Clinton County Sheriffs Office showcased its procedures and protocol to the county’s Law Enforcement Committee. It was formed in response to an executive order from Governor Cuomo that requires any municipality with its own police agency to collaborate with elected officials on its day to day operations.

The agency touched on recent nationwide officer involved shootings, citing the importance of sound policing policies around use of force, de-escalation, and the duty to intervene. Sheriff David Favro says he also wants people to understand how fast-paced and complicated these situations can be.

“District attorneys, judges, lawyers take days, weeks, if not months or years at times to be able to sort through the fact patterns of different crimes to be able to determine what was legitimate and what wasn’t,” Favro said. “Police officers sometimes have a matter of seconds to make those decisions and articulate that.”

Favro adds that respect and compliance go a long way in an arrests and the details of the crime can be sorted out later. The panel plans to open up the discussion to the public for their next meeting. That meeting is expected in the next week or two.

