Clinton County uptick in cases linked to SUNY Plattsburgh

With 43 active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, leaders are pleading with the public to not let their guard down and continue social distancing practices and wearing masks.

“The best thing we still have especially when cases are creeping up is to follow these things that we’ve been following for months now,” said Dr. Keith Collins, infectious disease physician at CVPH.

Of the current cases, 28 are associated with SUNY Plattsburgh.

“We’re seeing what we’re calling proximate contacts,” said Alexander Enyedi, college president. “There was no party, there was no large gathering. This is just regular social interactions not just within the SUNY Plattsburgh community, but the whole community.”

Enyedi says in many ways–they’re now putting the plan they’ve had in place for months to the test. He says 114 students are currently in quarantine and surveillance pool testing is happening across campus.

“As the number of cases increased over the past week, we’ve stopped our fitness center activities, we’ve essentially eliminated or stopped any athletic activities happening on campus,” he said.

The rising number of cases has also caused Clinton County to be added to Vermont’s travel restriction list.

“As we understand because it just came out, leisure traffic is restricted,” said John Kanoza, Clinton County Director of Public Health.

Essential travel for work or medical care is still permitted without a quarantine. Kanoza adds the small cluster at Clinton Correctional appears to be under control.