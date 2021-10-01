Clinton County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Exposure

News
Posted: / Updated:

PERU, New York – The Clinton County Health Department is alerting people who attended a recent animal adoption event in Peru about a potential COVID-19 exposure. The department issued the recommendation for people who attended ‘Kitty Fest 2021’ for Animal Rescue Welfare Services on September 25. It recommends that people who attended self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.

On Friday, Clinton County reported 43 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog