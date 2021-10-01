Clinton County Warns of Potential COVID-19 Exposure

PERU, New York – The Clinton County Health Department is alerting people who attended a recent animal adoption event in Peru about a potential COVID-19 exposure. The department issued the recommendation for people who attended ‘Kitty Fest 2021’ for Animal Rescue Welfare Services on September 25. It recommends that people who attended self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the 14-day period from the date of the potential exposure.

On Friday, Clinton County reported 43 new confirmed COVID-19 positive cases.