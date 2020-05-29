Close contact businesses can reopen on June 1st. This includes fitness centers, nail salons, massage parlors, spas, cleaning services, and tattoo shops. There are several strict guidelines that these businesses have to follow.

Some of these include limiting operations to 25 percent capacity and you still need to maintain social distancing. Tom from Bella Vie nail salon in Williston says it’s probably going to be a couple more weeks until he can reopen.

“With the safety and health of our employees, for our staff, and for family, we need a lot of sanitizing before we can open and train the staff. In my own opinion for June 1st we are not quite ready yet” says Tom Nguyen.

Governor Scott says the reason we can take these steps is because Vermonters are being smart and safe. He also said he has been looking closely at the data and the number of positive cases in Vermont is still about 1%.

Governor Scott said, “This must continue if we want to open things further and so far you are doing just that.”

Mike Feitelberg the president of ‘The Edge Sports and Fitness’ says they’ll be opening on June 8th. They’ve been getting ready by separating their gym equipment and creating a zero-contact check-in.

Feitelberg said, “We are going to take the extra time during the week to be fully prepared. We said from the beginning that we weren’t in a rush to get there first but we wanted to do it right.”

Under the new guidelines, these businesses need to try to see people by appointment only.

Walk-in customers will not be allowed for now.

Tom Nguyen said, “With our salon, we have a lot of customers. So it is not like one by one. Sometimes they come in a whole group. So now I have to figure out how that will work.”

Operations can only serve Vermont residents or others who have completed quarantining. Locker rooms, waiting areas, and other common areas will be restricted to meet the occupancy limits.

Mike Feitleber says these past three months have been hard because they’re a people-focused business.

“This is a social experience. So to not have that has been a challenge for people but we are looking forward to being able to see people in person once again real soon”, says Feitelberg.

Contact games or activities, such as organized sporting games are still not allowed, unless they’re needed for safety reasons. Businesses must maintain a log of customer’s information for 30 days, in case contact tracing is needed.