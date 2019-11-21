Cobb visits Plattsburgh as congressional race attracts national attention

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.- Tedra Cobb made her first North Country campaign stop of the 2020 election Wednesday. The democrat is looking to snag New York’s 21st Congressional District seat from Elise Stefanik.

“Right now Washington is dysfunctional and it’s not helping our region,” she said. “Elise Stefanik is part of the problem.”

Stefanik has been front and center in recent days. The republican sits on the House Intelligence Committee which is leading the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Cobb says she supports the impeachment inquiry. But says she is unsure whether she would support the removal of the president as there are still a lot of unknown facts.

Stefanik’s performance on the panel has drawn praise from GOP leaders and Trump who is called her “a new republican star”.

“Mr. Chairman, will you be prohibiting witnesses from answering members’ questions as you have in the closed-door depositions,” asked Stefanik during a heated exchange with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California during a hearing last week.

But some voters in the North Country say its all the more reason to vote Cobb next November.

“She showed her true colors and that she does not have integrity,” said Jim Stafford of Peru.

“We deserve a candidate that will have a more broad idea of who her constituents are and not just worry about the people in the white house,” said Miya Saroj of Plattsburgh.

Both candidate have seen an influx of Twitter followers and money. Cobb’s campaign reported a more than $1 million haul last weekend which included donations from celebrities.

“There is a very big difference between corporate money and people money,” said Cobb. “The average that we have received is in the $25 range.”

Cobb says the added exposure isn’t going to distract her campaign which will focus on improving access to affordable healthcare and protecting the environment.

“Nothing changes for me, in terms of the mission for me,” she said. “That is to serve people in New York’s 21st Congressional District.”

Stefanik’s team has been critical of the Cobb’s uptick in donations, calling her “Hollywood’s favorite pro-impeachment democrat”.