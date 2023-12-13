Colchester, VT- The Colchester Police Department has a new chief after Former Chief Douglas Allen retired at the end of September.

Lieutenant Pete Hull will step into the lead role after serving as Acting Police Chief since Allen’s retirement. Hull has been with the department since 1990 and has over 30 years of experience with law enforcement in multiple policing roles in Colchester and Milton.

According to a release announcing Hull’s promotion, he graduated from Champlain College with an Associate of Science in Business Management and completed the FBI National Academy in 2018 before returning to Champlain College to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree. Hull has also taken several leadership trainings in preparation for the role of Police Chief.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve the community and the members of the department,” Hull said, “Colchester is a special place, and I look forward to navigating the challenges that lay ahead.”

Colchester Town Manager Aaron Frank says Hull is prepared to be a role model in the community. “Pete has been a leader in the community,” Frank said, “He has taken on many roles in and out of the department, whether supporting new officers, policies, and collaborations or volunteering his time to charitable events in the community, like Meals on Wheels and the Special Olympic Polar Plunge.”