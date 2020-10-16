Colchester HS teacher named Vermont Teacher of the Year

A Colchester High School teacher is named Vermont’s 2021 teacher of the year Susan Rosato was celebrated by students, the Colchester School District and state education leaders alike Thursday for her dedication to breaking down barriers minority and refugee families face.

“When low expectations are created and believed they become a person’s reality,” Mrs. Rosato said. “So what I see as my job is to build my students up so they can be everything they want to be.”

Susan Rosato has been instrumental in building the English Language program in Colchester Schools as the New American population continues to grow. She created an annual summer learning program as well as made videos throughout the pandemic to translate the district’s COVID-19 plan.

“Most importantly a course designed specifically for teachers to train them on how to more effectively create and deliver lessons so that our E.L. students can be mainstreamed in all of our classes,” said Amy Minor, superintendent”

“She’s like less teacher and more of my friend,” Ranjita Sarki, a senior. “She’s always looking out for me, not just be but for everyone.”

Sarki has been a student of Mrs. Rosato’s since her freshman year. She says she’s learned much more than just English alone.

“She’ll push you hard and when you’re about to give up,” Sarki said. “She’s like ‘no you’re so much worth.'”

The job does not come without its challenges to make sure the learning environment is equitable and inclusive for all.

“To make sure the material put in front of my students is the correct language level for them so they don’t feel like they’re floating out at sea without any kind of raft,” Rosato sad. “So myself and my colleagues have to make ourselves be that raft.”