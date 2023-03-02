Colchester, VT – Police in Colchester say a shooting Wednesday night that two people dead is being investigated as a murder suicide.

Police received a 911 call around 9:43 p.m. reporting sounds of fighting and a “loud bang” from an apartment on Holy Cross Road near Mallets Bay.

Officers responding to the scene found the bodies of a man and woman in the apartment. Both were pronounced dead. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police did not identify the victims, but said they were married. A minor child in the home at the time of the shooting is in the care of family members, police said.

The Vermont Crime Scene Search Team will aid Colchester police in the investigation.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text VT to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7.