Cold water safety for your lake outings this spring

With warmer weather arriving in our area, many people might be eager to get out on the lake. However, just because the air temperatures are warm, doesn’t mean the water is.

The spring can be one of the most beautiful seasons to be on the water, but according to the U.S. Coast Guard, the weather can change in an instant. Therefore, they recommend you take a few precautionary steps before you head out.

Tip # 1 File a Float Plan; Follow It

The Coast Guard recommends that you leave as detailed a plan as possible with your spouse, a relative, or a friend. Also, tell them you will check in when you get back to land. If they don’t hear from you, they’ll know to call for help.

Tip # 2 Dress for the water, not the weather

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, one of the biggest mistakes people make is dressing for the air temperature. Water can change your body heat 25 times faster than air can, so protect yourself from possible immersion, no matter how warm it feels outside.

Tip # 3 Fix it now

When people launch their boat for the first time in early spring, they might notice some maintenance issues. Don’t be too eager to head out on the water and make sure to address any maintenance issues first.

Tip # 4 Wear a life jacket

The U.S. Coast Guard says the number one way to prevent disaster on the water is to wear a life jacket!

For more tips about cold water safety, you can visit the U.S. Coast Guard’s website.