College of St. Joseph feasibility study complete

Rutland, VT – A clearer path forward for the College of St. Joseph and its campus has now been identified by the school, Vermont Works, Vermont Innovation Commons and other partners. The results of a recent feasibility study recommend a public/private partnership to invest in, as well as a renovation to the campus, while offering new programs to support businesses and entrepreneurs.

The newly created CSJ Center for Excellence and Innovation would provide non-degree education and workforce development for entrepreneurs and start-ups. It will also provide co-working space, office space for start-ups and other businesses and co-living space. A key goal for the organization will be to attract investment capital to support not only the facility, but the early stage companies located there.

The study was conducted over 120 days, from June through September, to assess the feasibility of creating an innovation center together, along with a new College of St. Joseph.