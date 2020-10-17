College President Responds to New COVID Cases

In a virtual press conference Friday morning. President Alexander Enyedi addressed students, faculty and the greater community regarding the concerns they have expressed with regards to the rise in cases on campus. He says that this is something that is not uncommon.

“ “Where we are is not unexpected. We planned for positive cases. We knew they would come.

Enyedi touched upon the reliability of the schools testing methods, as some members of the public were skeptical.

“We send them to SUNY Upstate Medical University each week and they test them just like they do tens of thousands of others. It is a real lab with real results that’s getting used across the entire SUNY network .”

The President of the college says they are open because of the students, and their willingness to learn, because of this he says he wants to continue to provide the best experience for everyone especially for those who are the first in their family to go.

“We know being on campus provides the best support for our students, many of whom are first-generation. They are more likely to stay in college with our help and make a difference in the life they choose.”

Enyedi says that he is hopeful for a smooth ending to the semester.

Although we’ve experienced some cases this week, we are working our restart plan and I remain optimistic about completing the final five weeks on campus.”

Even though there are more cases being discovered on campus, Dr. Enyedi wants to ensure the public they are doing everything in their power to keep both the campus and the community safe.