Combined state colleges to be called Vermont State University

Starting July 2023, 3 state colleges in Vermont will be combined into one institution, Vermont State University, but the transformation doesn’t come without logistic and emotional challenges. Wednesday, trustees heard from students, past and present, faculty, and community members.

People from Castleton University, in particular, opposed the change.

“Anyone who has done the majority of work in a group project knows how the Castleton community feels right now,” Gabrielle Tamasi, 2012 graduate said. “While the Vermont State college system faced years of decline, Castleton had a decade of growth.”

Some people wanted to see proof and real numbers that indicate a name change would help solve the college system’s problems. Others stressed that the individual campuses still need to be marketed, moving forward, for this to be successful.

“Its important to maintain them and their cultures, but we’ve been given no indication that will happen,” one person said during public comment.

Chancellor Sophie Zdatny says there is flexibility to create identifiers, but the schools need to operate as one brand.

“It would be expensive to fully brand every institution, every campus separately,” she said. “We need an umbrella brand that we can then have sub-brands.”

The Lyndon and Johnson communities have been through this unification process before, when it became Northern Vermont University in 2018. Faculty say it’s important to do it better this time around.

“There are many nationally recognized programs still reeling from the brand change,” Meaghan Meacham said. “Regardless of the name we carry, Lyndon will always be Lyndon at its core and our students know what our campuses have to offer.”

Recruitment for the first class at Vermont State University will start next fall.