Friends, family, classmates, and neighbors gathered Wednesday to honor and remember a young life lost way too soon.

Just before 2AM Sunday, a group of teens crashed on Depot Street, in Mooers, NY. Three passengers in the car, a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl from Mooers, and a 13-year-old girl from Champlain, were brought to CVPH by EMS and then brought to UVM Medical Center. As of Wednesday night, all three are still in the hospital at UVM Medical Center but are in stable condition and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy from Rouses Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. New York State Police announced the results of the autopsy and the manner of death has been ruled as an accident.

Wednesday afternoon, dozens of people showed up at the crash site to pay their respects to the deceased boy. Some left flowers, balloons and other mementos.

The vigil served as an opportunity for the town to come together and start the healing process.