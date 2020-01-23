Family, friends, firefighters mourn former Alburgh Chief “Bubby” Irick

Friends, family and firefighters from throughout the region gathered Thursday for the funeral of former Alburgh Fire Chief James “Bubby” Irick, who was remembered as a man dedicated to serving his community and others.

“He’s a great friend, a big loss for the community,” said Terry Tatro, a friend. “You can see [by] all of the stuff that’s going on, that he means something to a lot of people.”

Peter Clark, a firefighter from Quebec, said he came to honor Irick as part of a tradition.

“We’re honoring the family of the fallen firefighter,” he said. “It’s been a while that he hasn’t been active, but still, it’s part of tradition. You honor the people who were before you.”

Irick was Alburgh’s first fire chief, a position he held for 15 years. But friends and family say his dedication reached far beyond the firehouse.

“He was a good man in the community also,” explained Tatro. “He served 20 years as a selectman for the Town of Alburgh. He was one of the first EMT’s in the state of Vermont back in the ’70s, when EMT’s first became popular.”

Irick was 82 when died at his home Sunday, surrounded by his family.