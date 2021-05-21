Community Sailing Center in Burlington reopens for classes and rentals

After a unique 2020 summer season, the Community Sailing Center in Burlington announced its phased re-opening! This year, in order to follow Covid-19 guidelines, the center will be slowly re-opening classes and programs for paddlers of all ages.

Right now, the center is open for Spring Adventure Sailing Camp, Floating Classrooms, and Middle School Race. On May 22nd, their Level 1 U.S. Sailing course opens. Adult group activities and courses will gradually be re-introduced over the summer and will be fully open by July 12.

With this phased opening, the Sailing Center implemented new rules for sailors; pick-up and drop-off will be staggered, everyone must wear a mask at all times until June 18th, and all adults must wear masks until July 11th.