Big issues for folks commuting between New York and Vermont Wednesday morning

As of 8 AM the Grand Isle/Plattsburgh Ferry is closed due to wind and ice. With winds remaining strong all day, Lake Champlain Ferry says the closure could continue through the evening

Rt. 2 over the Rouse’s Point Bridge is closed for an unknown amount of time due to a tractor trailer crash.

The other option for crossing between states include the Champlain Bridge and the Charlotte Essex Ferry.