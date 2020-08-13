Congresswoman Elise Stefanik visits businesses in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY- Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said it is important for her to visit small businesses to learn about issues they are having, and help them in any way she can as they begin to recover from the pandemic.

Donny Phaneuf is the owner of Lake Champlain Roofing in Plattsburgh. Like many businesses, he was impacted by the pandemic. They went from 18 roofers to 11 roofers which Donny says makes a big impact. However, Phaneuf said they are one of the lucky ones due to the low number of COVID cases in Clinton County. They also had everything booked a year in advance.

“With so low cases here, I’ve talked to other roofers in different areas that this completely effected them a lot bigger,” said Phaneuf.

However, there are still issues he faces with his company, including the price of his insurance.

“Being in New York we have different insurance than all the other states and we have different laws, and those laws make it difficult to even want to do business here. If I were in Pennsylvania or Connecticut, or anywhere else it would be less than half,” said Phaneuf.

On Thursday, Elise Stefanik addressed the high prices and additional difficulties there are to have a company in New York State.

“The cost of doing business in New York state continues to be very high which is why I’m focused on continuing to address regulations and lower tax burdens on our businesses so they can reinvest in the community,” said Stefanik.

Stefanik said New York State’s high insurance rates are due to laws coming out of Albany. She blames the state.

“We need to change the leadership in Albany and make sure we have leaders in Albany that understand small businesses, and specifically understand the differences between downstate New York and here in the North Country,” said Rep. Stefanik.

Phaneuf hopes Stefanik will help make that change. He said, “it’s tough on everybody I believe, and I think her being up here is just going to bring it to her forethought.”