Burlington, VT- A Connecticut man has pleaded not guilty to a federal gun charge in connection to a shooting that killed one and injured another in Rutland in early September.

Bayohan Mangual, 38, of New Britain, CT, was arraigned in Burlington on Monday afternoon after a federal grand jury returned an indictment on Oct. 18, charging Mangual with being a felon in possession of ammunition. Mangual was arrested on Nov. 17 in Connecticut and brought to Vermont by authorities, where he remains in custody according to a release from the U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont.

According to court records, Mangual is accused of having the ammunition used in a shooting on Sept. 2, based on shell casing and evidence found at the scene. Police in Rutland say they responded to an apartment on Cherry St. that night where they found Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, dead inside the apartment.

If convicted of the current charge, Mangual faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.