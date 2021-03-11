Connecticut woman killed in Rutland County snowmobile crash

Vermont State Police say s 52-year-old Connecticut woman was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash in the the town of Mount Holly.

Police say Jody Catalano of Madison, Connecticut, went off VAST Trail RD 79 while navigating a curve. Catalano, who police say was wearing a helmet, was going roughly 20 miles an hour. She was was ejected from the 2000 Yamaha snowmobile and hit her head on a tree beside the trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place near Yale Road South, off Government Road in Mount Holly.

If you have any information about the crash, contact Trooper Charles Gardner at (802) 773-9101.