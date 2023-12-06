Burlington, VT – A little before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a construction site on Bank Street after a report of a construction worker struck by a concrete slab.

When crews arrived, they found the individual pinned beneath a concrete shoring box that fell off a boom truck. Crews from Burlington Fire Department and the construction company worked together to secure the concrete slab and lifted it with a forklift.

The individual was then transported to UVM’s Medical Center for further treatment.