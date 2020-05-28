Controversial South Burlington school budget vote

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Today was round two of the controversial school budget vote in South Burlington. Residents are voting on revised school budget that is now a little over $53 million.

Everyone who came in to vote on Thursday had to wear a mask and only ten people were allowed in at a time. Voters were even asked to bring their own pen.

The original budget for the school was voted down in March, along with a $209.6 million bond for a new middle and high school. The budget that was voted on is just over $53 million.

Rich Pearl from South Burlington said he and his wife voted down the first school budget and against the school renovations, but today he is said he casted a different vote.

“”This time we decided they have done enough work on the school budget to make it acceptable this time and we definitely need to support teachers”, said Pearl.

With the ongoing pandemic and this being a special election, there was still a good number of people who showed up to vote. The polls closed at 7:00 pm and we will have the results as they come in.