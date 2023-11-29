Eddyville, KY – Gary Schaefer, the convicted rapist and killer from Springfield, Vermont, died earlier this week in a Kentucky prison, and while he was only convicted of one murder a lead investigator believes he was responsible for many more.

Schaefer’s case is from the late 1970s and early 1980s, and questions still remain about other cases. A retired Vermont state police captain believes Schaefer’s reach went much further.

Retired VSP Captain Michael Leclair says, “There is no doubt in my mind that Gary Schaefer is a serial murderer.” The retired Vermont state police captain was on the investigation following the deaths of three young girls in Springfield between 1979 and 1983, which he says were all linked to Gary Schaefer.

Leclair talked about how Schaefer did not look intimidating, massive, strong, or mean. He said if you got to close or pushed him to a certain extent, that all changed. “He fit the whole pattern of what you look for in serial murderers…and he was successful for quite some time,” said Leclair.

In 1983, the body of 11-year-old Katy Richards, was found on Baltimore Road in Springfield. Police say she had been raped and brutally beaten, which proved to be a break in the case.

“Katy and one of her little girlfriends were in Springfield and they were accosted by Gary Schaefer…Katy’s friend was wise enough to run away,” Leclair said. After getting word of what happened, Leclair says he met with Rachel Zeitz, the young girl who managed to escape.

Together, they meticulously put together a profile for the suspect. “We sat in the McDonalds just watching people…we drove into the plaza in Springfield watching people and cars and before we got done, I knew the color blue of the car and I also knew the make. I knew what a six-foot man looked like to a kid,” said Leclair.

Schaefer was ultimately convicted of only one murder, and at one point, he was charged with all three and confessed to at least one more, which Leclair believed was just the tip of the iceberg.

Leclair said, “The truth of the matter is that I went up to see Gary Schaefer a number of times because I wanted him to open up and give me an honest sense of what he had done in the past, which he never gave me.” The former captain believes Schaefer may have taken those secrets to the grave.

Schaefer was in the Kentucky State Penitentiary (KSP) because of an agreement Vermont has with other states – to house inmates that need higher than usual levels of security. His death was not suspicious, according to authorities.