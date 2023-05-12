A warm front is nosing in across southern Quebec this morning with a few splashers and dashers. Those isolated showers are being accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s. It would be wise to have the umbrella on standby for the morning drive, just in case.

The afternoon will feature highs in the upper 70s to low 80s alongside a good mix of sun and clouds. An additional spot shower cannot be ruled out by late in the day as a cold front collapses south through the North Country and Upper Valley. Overnight, patchy fog is possible as lows dip into the mid 50s.

Mother’s Day weekend is shaping up to be really nice! Clearing skies will lead to an ample amount of sunshine and leftover warmth for Saturday. Highs will manage the low 70s with breezy north winds gusting up to 30 mph. Mother’s Day Sunday will offer up full sunshine and cooler temps in the low 60s. Have fun celebrating Mom this weekend!