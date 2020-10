There is going to be a “Corgi Costume Spook-Tacular” in Burlington on October 31st. Corgis of Chittenden County and Emily Krol are hosting the party. They say to dress up your little “gremlins” and join them at Starr Farm dog park at 1:30 P.M. for some Halloween fun!

Humans are encouraged to join in on the fun and wear a costume, but you must also wear a mask. This does not have to do with dressing up, but is required to keep everyone safe.