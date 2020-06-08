Coronavirus outbreak in Winooski has spread to Burlington

The coronavirus outbreak that started in Winooski has now grown to 62 cases. Nine of these cases were found in Burlington and 5 were from other Chittenden County residents. Doctor Mark Levine says the health department is investigating whether these new cases continue to be linked to Winooski or if there is an unrelated spread in Burlington.

Doctor Mark Levine said, “This is not a surprise, we expected to find more cases as more people are getting tested. And I wanted to emphasize again, that this could happen anywhere.”

According to the Health Department, the transmission of the virus is linked to a close web of people who shared in a common activity. The cases do not appear to be spreading beyond the social or family network that the state has identified.

Vermont’s State Epidemiologist, Doctor Patsy Kelso said, “Through our contact tracing we have identified that, we think this is a pretty well-contained situation or outbreak.”

Doctor Kelso said Vermont is in a different place now than the beginning of April. Vermont is able to do more testing and the cases are not as sporadic.

“We had several weeks of very few cases, some days with zero new cases. And then in the last week or two, we have been seeing these spikes in our numbers associated with this outbreak”, said Kelso.

The good thing is the Health Department can link these new cases to each other so they can “box” them in.

Dr. Kelso said, “Well it is not fully contained because we don’t know the full scope of it yet, we do know where it is coming from.”

Governor Phil Scott said two months ago we were only doing 100 tests a day but on Saturday there were over 900 tests done.

Governor Phil Scott said, “We want to do whatever we can to utilize the resources we have in the best way possible.”

The Health Department would not share what the common activity was between those who tested positive but they will be continuing testing in Winooski and Burlington throughout the rest of the week.