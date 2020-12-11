Skip to content
Coronavirus
One coronavirus death, 137 new cases Saturday throughout our region
Vermont businesses await much-needed federal relief
Are the new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Three new COVID-19 deaths Sunday in our region, 140 new infections reported
One coronavirus death, 124 new cases Saturday throughout our region
Millions of coronavirus vaccines are sitting in warehouse, waiting on government instructions, Pfizer says
Vermont Rep. Welch hears from struggling small businesses awaiting new virus relief package
Coronavirus vaccine distribution continues across the country
First Vermonter receives COVID-19 vaccine as initial doses arrive
As US vaccinations ramp up, FDA gives positive review of Moderna’s COVID-19 shot
UVM alum on key FDA panel that endorsed emergency authorization of Pfizer vaccine
Viral videos showing packed bar with no masks stun North Carolina health officials
One new COVID-19 death on Sunday, 152 new infections throughout our region
Two coronavirus deaths, 130 new cases in our region Saturday
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event
Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China
Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'
Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay
Fauci Testifies
