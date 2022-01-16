Vermont reported 2,217 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, which marked a return to a total near Friday’s mark after about 1,700 on Saturday.

Most of the new infections didn’t have a county of origin identified yet. Chittenden County was known to have 126; Rutland County had 77 of them. There were 71 in Franklin County and 70 in Bennington County. Windham County had 31, Windsor County had 30 and Washington County had 20. They were followed by Addison County with nine and Orange County with eight. Grand Isle County was next with seven; Caledonia County had six. There were four in Lamoille County, three in Essex County and one in Orleans County.

Twenty-six Vermonters were in intensive care; 115 more were hospitalized without needing an ICU bed. Out of more than 3,050,000 tests taken to date in the Green Mountain State, there have been 90,668 positive cases. Four hundred ninety-seven patients have died. Among Vermonters five years old and up, 79% are fully vaccinated and 60% have also had a booster shot.

The public health agencies in our portion of New York’s North Country had no case updates on Sunday. However, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, there were 221 new infections in Clinton County, 55 in Franklin County and 48 in Essex County.

There were no reports at all for our New Hampshire coverage area.