The only portion of our coverage area with a new COVID-19 case count on Saturday was in New York’s North Country. Franklin County reported 39 new infections, making for 5,432 cases with 25 deaths and 5,208 people recovered.

As is their usual procedure on weekends, Clinton County, Essex County and the entire state of New Hampshire had no updates. Meanwhile, the Vermont Department of Health has said publicly that it also won’t have any reports on new cases until after the long Thanksgiving weekend; their last update was on Wednesday.