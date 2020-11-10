All Franklin County, NY schools to go remote

All schools in Franklin County, New York are shifting to fully remote learning through January, after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

A news release from Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES was sent out Monday night.

Franklin County Public Health leaders say the county has reached a point of community spread, calling it an “epidemic within a pandemic.”

“While contact tracing helps, it can only do so much when people don’t remember who they’ve been in contact with or aren’t truthful with us, and it only works after people have already gotten sick,” said Franklin County Director of Public Health Kathleen Strack. “This is about trying to stop the virus from spreading.”

Start dates will depend on individual schools. Click here for that information.