Some pharmacies in Vermont are reporting that, with the holidays in full swing, they can’t meet the demand for at-home COVID-19 tests.

Lynne Vezina, pharmacist and owner of Vermont Family Pharmacy in Burlington, says she hasn’t had any tests in stock since last Friday, and getting more has been difficult. “I can’t get any at this point,” she said. “We probably had a dozen people that have called already today,” she said.

The Fairfax Pharmacy is also out of stock and have been bogged down with calls from people looking for them. The manager of Fairfax Pharmacy said 49 people called Wednesday.

Wouter Rietsema, at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, said people should understand the limitations of at-home testing. They are most useful if you get a positive test, she said.

“If you get a negative result, you still have a 10-15 percent chance of having COVID, because they don’t pick up every case,” Rietsema said.

She also recommends people do some research before buying the kits online. “I always worry depending on who the seller is,” she said. “You know, it’s not unheard of to have counterfeit things.”