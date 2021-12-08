Essex County, NY. — The Essex County Health Department has announced an outbreak at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Tuesday. There are twenty active cases among residents and four among staff. Five deaths have been reported this week with 3 deaths linked to the Essex Center cluster. A total of forty-seven individuals have passed away from COVID-19 in Essex County.

The New York State Department of Health is working with the facility and implemented outbreak control protocols.

Essex County is seeing more hospitalizations among vaccinated individuals who have not gotten booster doses. “Many of these individuals are 65+ and were one of the first groups eligible to be vaccinated last winter,” noted Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for ECHD. “We know that immune response is not as robust as we age, meaning protection from the vaccination for older individuals isn’t as strong as it is for younger age groups. Couple that with overall vaccine effectiveness starting to wane after several months, we are now seeing increases in hospitalizations for vaccinated folks who are 65+, underscoring the need for booster.”