The holidays have come and gone, but Covid-19 infections still linger over many. A sub-variant of the Omicron strain is rising throughout the nation, especially in the north-east.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the XBB.1.5 variant is quickly dominating the scales. It’s been spreading much more frequently since the end of November, now making up about 40% of nationwide cases. It makes up 75% of recorded cases in the north-east region, which include Vermont and New Hampshire.

The Vermont Department of Health says it detected the XBB variant at low levels, according to data collected between December 18 and December 24.

Infectious disease physician with the UVM medical Dr. Timothy Lahey expects to see Vermont follow the same pattern the other regions have seen with the variant.

“Each time Covid transmits from person to person, it has a chance to mutate… Whenever a variant becomes the predominant variant in a region replacing some other prior version, you know that that variant therefore has to be pretty contagious… The emergence of a new variant is not something I want people to be overly concerned about, it’s expected, more variants are going to come after this one,” said Dr. Timothy Lahey.

According to Lahey, officials don’t know if XBB makes people any more susceptible to developing severe diseases, but early information suggests the variant is less likely to respond to synthetic antibodies used to treat Covid-19. Lahey also added it’s important to pay attention to the transmission levels in your community and urges those to wear a mask and stay up to date on vaccines.