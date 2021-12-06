COVID death reported in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed the death of an unvaccinated county resident resulting from COVID-19 infection on Monday. The resident was in their 70s, and had been hospitalized.

On Monday, the county confirmed 26 positive coronavirus cases, as well as 12 recoveries. The county is monitoring a total of 550 active cases.

Eighteen of those cases were hospitalized as of Monday, down by two from Sunday. 13 of those are unvaccinated residents, as are the three hospitalized patients who are considered in critical condition.

New cases continue to largely spring from household and workplace exposures, and indoor events and gatherings. A high number of those cases are among those who have not been vaccinated for COVID.

Of Monday’s new cases, 12 were among fully vaccinated individuals. To date, Warren County has seen 1,522 coronavirus infections among its 45,120 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County maintains a map laying out COVID-19 cases by zip code. The map was updated on Monday.

Warren County has COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinics set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. All three clinics will be held at Warren County Municipal Center.