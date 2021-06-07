Edge Fitness offers free membership at pop-up vaccine clinic

As Vermont inches closer to the goal of an 80 percent vaccination rate, every shot is another step toward lifting pandemic restrictions and a return to normalcy

Antonio and Maria Martinez were first in line at a pop-up vaccine clinic Monday at the Edge Fitness Club in Williston, where people could get either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“To take the mask off and be free again,” said Antonio.

“And also to help the governor reach the numbers,” said Maria.

The clinic was a partnership between Shaws and the Vermont Health Department to reach people who have not yet gotten a dose. Edge CEO Mike Feitelberg says younger Vermonters are a key focus of the clinic.

“We have so many youth programs, so many kids that come through here, we’re already seen as this place where youth and family come to,” he said. “So we thought this would be a good opportunity to help capture that market for the state and be able to help our members and the state reach that goal.”

People of all ages walked away with more than a vaccine in their arm. The Edge is also offering a free one-month membership to everyone who got the shot. It’s an added bonus to those just feeling grateful to be vaccinated.

“Relief that we don’t have to worry because it’s kind of like a ticking bomb in the back of your mind,” Martinez said. “You don’t know if you’re going to get it, so might as well be safe and everyone should do it.”