Vermont is set to receive more than $11.6 million dollars in federal grants to reimburse the costs of testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vermont Agency of Human Services will receive $2,750,634 to cover the cost of setting up and operating a statewide network of testing sites and wraparound services between September and December 2021. A second grant of $8,890,021 will pay the costs of administering 180,289 tests necessary to operate state facilities — including prisons, schools, summer camps and nonprofit care facilities — between October 2021 and January 2022.

The grants will be awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program, which has so far provided almost $356 million to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.