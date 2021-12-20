Concord, NH — The State has announced it’s first pediatric death due to COVID, however, the death occurred in September in another state. The child was too young to be vaccinated and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services say that approximately 25-30% of all new infections are in people under the age of 18.

“We are all saddened by this loss and give our condolences to the family,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “It continues to be important for us all to take steps to protect those who are not yet able to be vaccinated, and those who are vulnerable and at risk for severe COVID-19.”