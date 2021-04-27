Middlebury clinic to offer vaccines for Black, indigenous and people of color

A recent study has found that more people report side effects after receiving a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A vaccination clinic is being held this week at Middlebury College for Black, indigenous, and people of color.

The clinic run by the Vermont Department of Health takes place on Wednesday and is open exclusively to that population and their households, including Middlebury College students, faculty, and staff, according to the Rutland Area branch of the NAACP.

There's still room in our BIPOC vaccine clinic TOMORROW 4/28 in Middlebury!



Open to both @Middlebury students/faculty/staff and the public, including families, households, roommates. Sign up through @healthvermont, details at the link.https://t.co/vUPkYj8b9S pic.twitter.com/gtMqq6UScN — Vermont NAACP (@NaacpVermont) April 27, 2021

“These clinics seek to address the health disparities that BIPOC Vermonters face during the COVID-19 epidemic, including higher rates of both infection and complications from the virus, as well as lower rates of vaccination,” the branch said in a prepared statement.

More details are available on the NAACP branch’s website.

“The branch hopes that this clinic will reach people who have been hesitant or unable to receive a vaccine and help to close that gap in public health,” it said in a written statement.