New Hampshire has surpassed 10,000 active COVID-19 cases for the first time in this pandemic.

New Hampshire health officials reported 4,612 COVID infections since Monday contributing to a state wide total of 10,138 current cases with several cases still under investigation. 466 individuals are currently hospitalized. The health department has also reported 39 deaths since Monday.

Approximately 55.3% of the state is fully vaccinated and 61.4% have had at least one dose of vaccine.