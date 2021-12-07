Concord, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced the opening of four fixed vaccination sites. The vaccination sites will be open for walk-ins only and provide more opportunities for vaccinations and booster shots around the state.

“With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy,” said Governor Chris Sununu.

DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the sites will be open for both initial vaccinations and booster doses without having to make an appointment.

“The demand for vaccine demonstrates New Hampshire’s resiliency as we all work to protect our most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19,” she said.

The following fixed sites are currently open:

BERLIN:

Location: The Chalet at 161 East Milan Road

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm

Saturday: 9am – 2pm

Sunday: Closed

PLYMOUTH:

Location: The Common Man Event Room at 231 Main Street

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm

Saturday: 9am – 2pm

Sunday: Closed

CLAREMONT:

Location: Former NH State Liquor Store at 367 Washington Street

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm

Saturday: 9am – 2pm

Sunday: Closed

The following site opens later this week:



ROCHESTER: Opens Thursday, December 9

Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10am – 7pm

Saturday: 9am – 2pm

Sunday: Closed

For more information about the sites, including dates sites will be closed for the holidays, visit www.on-sitemedservices.com/vaccinationlocator.



Click here to find appointment-based vaccinations. Click here to find the state’s vaccine van and click “Find the van.”



