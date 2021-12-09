Concord, NH — In an effort to provide COVID-19 booster shots to individuals before the holidays, the State of New Hampshire will have 14 clinics open for appointments only on December 11. More than 500 volunteers will be staffing the sites and an estimated 12,000 doses are expected to be given of all three vaccines: Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J.

“With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy,” said Governor Christopher Sununu.

Individuals with mobility issues will have several options at the test sites, which include being vaccinated at their cars. There will be wheelchairs on site and a staff member outside the facility to provide assistance.

Booster clinics will be held at the following locations:

• BERLIN: Brown Elementary School, 190 Norway St., Berlin

• CLAREMONT: Former Liquor Store, 367 Washington St., Claremont

• CONCORD: NHNG Reservation – Building M, 1 Minute Man Way, Concord

• HANOVER: Richmond Middle School, 63 Lyme Road, Hanover

• KEENE: 62 Maple Ave., Keene

• LACONIA: Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road, Laconia

• MANCHESTER: Memorial High School, 1 Crusader Way, Manchester

• MILFORD: Milford Armory, 154 Osgood Road, Milford

• NORTH CONWAY: Kennett High School, 409 Eagles Way, North Conway

• PLYMOUTH: Common Man Function Hall, 231 Main St., Plymouth

• ROCHESTER: Rochester Armory, 106 Brock St. Rochester

• SALEM: Salem Jr. High School (Woodbury School), 206 Main St., Salem

• STRATHAM: Cooperative Middle School, 100 Academic Way, Stratham

• WOODSVILLE: Clifford Memorial Building, 65 South Court St., Woodsville

“The Booster Blitz is a great opportunity to get a COVID-19 booster dose this holiday season,” said Lori Shibinette, Commissioner of the NH Department of Health and Human Services. “The number of New Hampshire residents who signed up in such a short amount of time is a source of hope as we all work together to protect our most vulnerable from COVID-19.”

If you need assistance please call 603 271-1000. The call center is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10. The call center will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

For more information or to find a walk-in clinic or schedule an appointment online, click here