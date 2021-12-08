NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“Let us all continue to get vaccinated, get the booster shot, and encourage our family members and fellow New Yorkers to do the same,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the tools to limit the spread and prevent serious illness from the COVID-19 virus, let’s use them. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope for moving past this pandemic. We will get through this together.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 230,412

– 230,412 Total Positive – 9,833

– 9,833 Percent Positive – 4.27%

– 4.27% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.75%

– 4.75% Patient Hospitalization – 3,489 (+88)

– 3,489 (+88) Patients Newly Admitted – 536

– 536 Patients in ICU – 633 (+2)

– 633 (+2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 352 (+0)

– 352 (+0) Total Discharges – 218,409 (+427)

– 218,409 (+427) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 40

– 40 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,903



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,903 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,689



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 30,759,134

– 30,759,134 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 138,694

– 138,694 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 881,149

– 881,149 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.5%

– 86.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.8%

– 78.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.9%

– 91.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.2%

– 81.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.9%

– 74.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.4%

– 67.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.5%

– 79.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Sunday, December 5, 2021 Monday, December 6, 2021 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Capital Region 70.43 71.74 69.37 Central New York 71.05 71.62 71.57 Finger Lakes 79.16 79.84 76.86 Long Island 55.11 58.25 59.66 Mid-Hudson 40.99 41.68 42.85 Mohawk Valley 83.34 83.87 85.25 New York City 24.44 25.69 26.99 North Country 77.91 76.48 75.35 Southern Tier 77.97 81.58 80.90 Western New York 88.58 86.75 82.47 Statewide 47.51 48.69 48.96

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, December 5, 2021 Monday, December 6, 2021 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Capital Region 7.45% 7.52% 7.03% Central New York 8.01% 7.93% 7.78% Finger Lakes 10.29% 10.14% 9.58% Long Island 5.89% 5.98% 6.04% Mid-Hudson 4.50% 4.63% 4.63% Mohawk Valley 8.41% 8.29% 8.38% New York City 2.26% 2.35% 2.35% North Country 8.81% 8.58% 8.27% Southern Tier 5.95% 6.01% 6.00% Western New York 11.22% 11.12% 10.66% Statewide 4.82% 4.87% 4.75%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, December 5, 2021 Monday, December 6, 2021 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Bronx 2.25% 2.36% 2.39% Kings 2.14% 2.28% 2.32% New York 1.57% 1.62% 1.60% Queens 2.85% 2.90% 2.89% Richmond 3.83% 3.81% 3.88%

Yesterday, 9,833 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,779,313. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Number of Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 14* Albany 35,729 143 – Allegany 6,348 22 – Broome 29,358 128 1 Cattaraugus 10,514 54 – Cayuga 10,149 45 – Chautauqua 15,864 89 – Chemung 13,460 79 – Chenango 5,880 36 – Clinton 8,503 34 – Columbia 6,023 53 – Cortland 6,308 28 – Delaware 4,761 42 – Dutchess 39,072 174 – Erie 130,859 638 – Essex 3,151 32 – Franklin 5,790 44 – Fulton 8,198 41 – Genesee 9,135 71 – Greene 5,172 29 – Hamilton 533 2 – Herkimer 8,838 95 – Jefferson 12,022 91 – Lewis 4,395 26 – Livingston 7,603 35 – Madison 7,789 68 – Monroe 101,904 470 – Montgomery 7,569 50 – Nassau 232,051 769 – Niagara 30,247 158 – NYC 1,151,058 2,590 13 Oneida 34,638 212 2 Onondaga 62,018 339 – Ontario 12,377 67 – Orange 64,019 258 – Orleans 5,870 46 – Oswego 14,943 88 – Otsego 5,769 65 – Putnam 13,508 71 – Rensselaer 18,322 93 – Rockland 56,362 100 – Saratoga 26,181 154 – Schenectady 20,125 92 – Schoharie 2,938 34 – Schuyler 2,058 10 – Seneca 3,468 12 – St. Lawrence 13,603 108 – Steuben 13,264 89 – Suffolk 262,900 1,017 3 Sullivan 10,084 72 – Tioga 6,699 55 – Tompkins 7,773 32 – Ulster 19,752 76 – Warren 7,770 39 – Washington 7,190 56 – Wayne 10,921 59 – Westchester 150,743 395 1 Wyoming 5,628 45 – Yates 2,107 13 –

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state approved laboratory, and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

Yesterday, 40 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 3 Delaware 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 8 Essex 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 2 Oneida 1 Onondaga 2 Orange 1 Queens 3 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 2 Schenectady 1 St. Lawrence 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Warren 1 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on here. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 24,476 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,356 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 807,572 1,469 728,758 1,655 Central New York 619,768 486 568,312 1,116 Finger Lakes 822,137 973 754,315 1,255 Long Island 2,029,786 2,821 1,801,944 2,878 Mid-Hudson 1,583,273 2,943 1,385,556 3,242 Mohawk Valley 311,455 270 286,874 434 New York City 7,298,649 14,012 6,490,467 10,402 North Country 289,485 302 258,897 356 Southern Tier 417,724 68 382,137 427 Western New York 903,337 1,132 820,103 1,591 Statewide 15,083,186 24,476 13,477,363 23,356

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

Question Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 5,715 (1.11%) 2,290 (1.52%) 310 (1.01%) 7,387 (2.5%) 81 (1.32%) 112 (0.80%) 15,895 Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 2,251 (0.44%) 65 (0.04%) 17 (0.06%) 2,982 (1.03%) 78 (1.27%) 121 (0.86%) 5,514 Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 1,492 (0.29%) 809 (0.54%) 91 (0.30%) 6,813 (2.35%) 13 (0.21%) 113 (0.81%) 9,331 Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 45 (0.01%) 1,540 (1.02%) 494 (1.60%) 4,398 (1.52%) 8 (0.13%) 4 (0.03%) 6,489 Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 9,504 4,704 912 21,580 180 350 37,229 Total ACTIVE employees reported 11/30/21 506,731 146,437 29,874 267,747 5,973 13,653 970,415 Grand Total 516,234 151,141 30,786 289,327 6,153 14,003 1,007,644

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 12/07/21. The denominators are active employees reported for 12/07/21 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.