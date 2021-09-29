No New York health care facilities have closed since vaccine mandate went into effect, Hochul says

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that no health care facilities in the state have had to close since the COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect earlier this week.

Hochul has directed a 24/7 Operations Center to monitor staffing operations and trends statewide, provide guidance to health care facilities and help troubleshoot situations with providers.

“Our greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable, and ensuring that the health care workers who care for our loved ones are vaccinated is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said. “I am grateful to the facilities, unions, and health care workers who took important steps to prepare and protect New Yorkers, and we are working with facilities to ensure they remain operational.”

Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state is allowing out-of-state and international health care workers to practice in New York to alleviate staffing shortages.

As of Wednesday, 87% of hospital staff are fully vaccinated. Hochul released the latest data of workers compliant with the mandate: