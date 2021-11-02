Northeast Correctional locked down after 7 inmates test positive for COVID

The Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury is in full lockdown after seven inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says the inmates live in the same housing unit and the first case was detected in testing done on Oct. 25. Officials say six more cases were identified through testing on Friday. The positive results came in on Sunday.

The Corrections Department says statewide, seven staff members in five corrections facilities and one field office and seven incarcerated people are currently positive for the virus.