Northern State Correctional in Newport in full lockdown as outbreak grows to 18

The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport is in full lockdown amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Fourteen new cases have been detected at the prison, bringing the total to 18 among inmates and seven in staff, the Vermont Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of cases at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury has declined. Nineteen inmates and four staff members who had COVID-19 have been medically cleared, the Corrections Department said. Now there is just one inmate case and two staff members who are positive.

Currently statewide, 20 inmates and 12 staff in four facilities are positive for the illness.