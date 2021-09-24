Older Vermonters can now sign up for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

FILE: A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Vermonters aged 80 and older can now sign up for a Pfizer vaccine booster shot against COVID-19.

State officials say people in that age group who had received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to sign up for a third shot starting Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans six months after receiving their second dose.

Vermonters aged 75 and older can start signing up for booster shot appointments on Monday, followed by 70 and up on Wednesday and 65 and older next Friday, Oct. 1.