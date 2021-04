Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

College students from out-of-state who do not plan to stay in Vermont for the summer and part-time residents can start signing up for appointments to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Registration opens Thursday morning on the Health Department website. People who cannot sign up online or need help can also call 855-722-7878 to make an appointment.

Registration is open to all Vermonters ages 16 and older to get COVID-19 shots.