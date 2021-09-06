Vermont parents to ask Gov. Phil Scott to impose statewide mask mandate

Some Vermont parents and public health experts continue to call for a statewide mask mandate in schools and indoor settings as state officials maintain that individual school districts should make decisions using the state’s guidance.

For some parents, that has meant sending kids to school without any mask requirements in place.

The Canaan School District is the only district in Vermont that isn’t requiring students and staff to wear masks, and while they’re recommended, that’s done little to ease some parents’ concern with the Delta variant still spreading across the state.

“It created exactly what we knew it was going to create, it created more inequities, particularly for our rural areas and particularly for kids who are our most vulnerable here,” said Kate Larose.

Larose is one of several Vermonters who will join together Tuesday and call on Governor Phil Scott to implement a statewide mask mandate in schools and indoor settings where transmission is high.

Anne Sosin, a policy fellow at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center at Dartmouth College, will also speak. She emphasized the contrast between this fall for students and what conditions were like at this point last year.

“Last year, Vermont started the year on a day with only 5 cases, and it had really strong guidance in place that included universal masking,” Sosin said. “This year, we have a 7 day rolling average that’s about 30 times higher than it was last year. We have a variant that’s twice as transmissible.”

The Vermont Agency of Education recommends that schools require masks for students and staff for at least the first 10 days, and indefinitely for students under 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet.

Last month, the Canaan School Board voted to reject that guidance, saying they would only require that students wear masks on school buses.

For Larose, that created an environment she wasn’t comfortable with. So, she looked elsewhere.

“We are actually, between my husband and I, driving over four hours a day to get him to another school that does have masking. We’re pretty isolated over here, so getting him to a school that does have masking takes awhile. It’s going to probably be a 5 hour drive in the winter, but he gets to go to school,” Larose said. “We had to explain to him that he doesn’t get to go to the school a block down the street, that he doesn’t get to see any of his friends.”