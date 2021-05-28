Scott lifts bar and restaurant curfews as vaccination rate for young Vermonters climbs

Vermont restaurants, bars and social clubs can stay open past 10 p.m. starting on Saturday, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday.

Scott said he’s lifting the curfew because the rate of 18-to-29-year-olds getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has risen from less than 30% to over 50% in the last month. He said he expects Vermont to reach 80% of the eligible population — ages 12 and up — getting at least one dose by next week, at which time he will drop the remaining pandemic-related restrictions. As of Thursday, 77% of eligible Vermonters had been vaccinated, he said.

But Vermont will not let up on efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible, particularly with variants of the virus circulating, including one report of a variant first identified in South Africa, said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. Walk-in vaccine clinics are being held Friday at various sites and over the weekend, including at Thunder Road in Barre, and there are over 130 walk-in sites, including at many pharmacies, next week, Scott said.

“Get vaccinated and help protect yourself and those around you,” Levine said. “Because the good news is that vaccines are showing tremendous success against the virus in general and this includes variant strains.”