Citing falling demand and the availability of at-home test kits, the University of Vermont Medical Center has closed its COVID testing clinic in Williston.

Lisa Goodrich, vice President of operations for UVM Health Network Medical Group, which operated the clinic, said closing the clinic on Blair Drive represents “a new normal of operations.”

Goodrich said the hospital’s decision to roll back pre-procedure testing requirement for patients has also contributed to falling demand for the clinic’s services.

Patients and visitors will still be required to wear masks and confirm they do not have COVID-related symptoms when they check in.

The clinic opened in April 2020 at Champlain Valley Fairgrounds before moving to Blair Park in Williston. Goodrich said two of the clinic’s three workers will move into other positions at UVM Medical Center later this month. The third employee will retire.

“We are incredibly proud of the members of our clinic team, who have done this work since the beginning of the pandemic, and want to thank them for their dedication and resilience,” she said.

COVID-testing sites operated by the Vermont Department of Health closed in in June.