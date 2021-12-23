State officials say they will make nearly 100,000 at-home COVID tests available in the lead up to Christmas and New Years, after distributing about 30,000 alone on Thursday.

In an email, the Department of Health said most of the 10 sites set up around Vermont to distribute the free antigen test kits had exhausted supplies by noon.

Another 96,000 tests will be available Friday at Agency of Transportation sites on a first-come, first-served basis Friday and on December 28-30. The free kits are limited to two per car or walk-in. Officials said people should plan in advance for high demand and wait times.